Carrie Underwood just found next Taylor Swift?

Lifestyle News Desk
March 31, 2025

Carrie Underwood has seemingly discovered the next Taylor Swift.

During the latest episode of American Idol Season 23, an 18-year-old contestant Zaylie Windsor wowed judges with her audition.

Zaylie performed her original song, The Used, accompanied by her acoustic guitar.

Judges including Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Underwood were impressed to learn Windsor wrote the song at 14 years old.

Richie told the girl, "You showed us a lot in your voice. You can go from being small and focused to, like, soaring. I’m impressed at the song, as well. I feel like you’ve got a lot of artistry in there."

But, Bryan wasn't completely convinced. He said, "Gosh, I don’t think she’s quite ready," adding that the song lyrics felt "like a 14-year-old level of song to me."

However, Underwood fought for Windsor, arguing that she had a "Taylor Swift-esque quality" in both her songwriting and voice.

She told Bryan, "My thing is, there’s a Taylor Swift-esque quality that she has."

"She doesn’t have this giant vibrato, belty voice, but there’s something in there. If she did that at 14, she must have a lot of other things in her arsenal that she could bring to the table. … I feel like there’s something about her," Carrie Underwood added.

Ultimately, Zaylie Windsor secured a ticket to Hollywood after receiving two "yes" votes.

