Prince William reveals major step for 'future generations' as he shares 'fantastic' video

Kate Middleton shared a video to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday

March 31, 2025

Prince William has shared a ‘fantastic’ video after major step for ‘future generations’ and Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day emotional message on Sunday.

The future king took to Instagram and shared the video after major step for ‘future generations’

The Prince of Wales posted the video and said, “Last week, a group of volunteers joined forces to plant 450 saplings on Dartmoor, helping to recreate a resilient temperate rainforest for future generations.

“These are the first trees planted as part of the Duchy of Cornwall’s plans to double the size of Wistman’s Wood - one of Britain’s last remaining ancient temperate rainforests.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “This is fantastic”

Earlier, Kate Middleton shared a video to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Kate Middleton said in her personal message: “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C.”


