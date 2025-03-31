 
Christopher Walken opens up about his future at 82

March 31, 2025

Christopher Walken recently got candid and revealed that he has “no idea” what’s next for his career.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the legendary Hollywood actor, who turns 82 today, i.e., on Monday, March 31, talked about the second season of Severance and his future projects, saying, "I'm doing what I've always done."

Academy Award winner said, "People think that actors make a lot of choices. I'm not sure that they do. I certainly don't. I take the job, the next best thing, because that's what I do. I go to work."

"So what comes next? I have no idea, but I never have. Generally, when I finish a job, I don't know what's coming next," Walken noted.

The Sleepy Hollow star went on to share that the one thing he has been anticipating in 2025 is “looking forward to being healthy and staying alive.”

For the unversed, Walken has been in many famous movies, such as The Deer Hunter, Pulp Fiction, Click, Wedding Crashers, and Catch Me If You Can.

It is pertinent to mention that his most recent work includes Dune: Part Two and the Apple TV+ show Severance.

