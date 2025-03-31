 
Prince Harry's IGF makes big announcement amid charity issue

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is the founder and patron of the Invictus Games and the IGF

March 31, 2025

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) has made a major announcement after the duke stepped down as patron of a charity with 'heavy hearts'.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso released a joint statement to reveal about their ‘devastating’ decision about resignation from Sentebale, saying “With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice.”

Days after Harry’s decision, the IGF announced, “The Invictus Games Foundation is now accepting Expressions of Interest for potential cities to host the Invictus Games 2029.

“The opening of the process for the Invictus Games 2029 was announced at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.”

The statement further says, “The cities that are interested in hosting the Invictus Games are required to provide the Invictus Games Foundation with a 2-3 page submission of an Expression of Interest (EOI) outlining: Proposed Impact, Vision and Legacy; Infrastructure; Funding; Governance.”

The deadline to submit an EOI is no later than 16 May 2025.

The Invictus Games has been held 7 times in the past 10 years with previous hosts being London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague, Düsseldorf and Vancouver Whistler.

