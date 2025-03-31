 
Geo News

Jessica Simpson, Jeremy Renner soft launching romance with new move: Report

Jeremy Renner and Jessica Simpson recently sparked romance rumours

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

Photo: Jessica Simpson, Jeremy Renner soft launching romance with new move: Report
Photo: Jessica Simpson, Jeremy Renner soft launching romance with new move: Report

Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner have reportedly become enamoured with each other.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, celebrities have been seeing each other for a while.

A source close to the rumoured couple addressed that Jessica and Jeremy have been taking things slow for now.

"There has always been a very strong connection between the two of them,” they said of the duo.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jeremy Renner’s recent social media posts are suggestive of the same.

In addition to this, Jessica has recently finalized divorce from Eric Johannson after finding his involvement with another woman.

Speaking more of the songbird, the source continued, “And now Jessica is single, she is free to date anyone she wishes.”

"The social media interaction is her way of giving the relationship a soft launch," they remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, the 44-year-old singer took to her Instagram account, hit the like button, and commented on Renner's two recent posts in which he was showing off his workout routine.

The 54-year-old actor shared a video of himself working out alone, both shirtless and fully clothed in gym outfits.

Elton John wants THESE words written on his grave
Elton John wants THESE words written on his grave
Michael Mann drops huge update about 'Heat 2'
Michael Mann drops huge update about 'Heat 2'
Prince William reveals major step for 'future generations' as he shares 'fantastic' video video
Prince William reveals major step for 'future generations' as he shares 'fantastic' video
Meghan Trainor drops bombshell about her stunning body transformation
Meghan Trainor drops bombshell about her stunning body transformation
Kylie Jenner receives million-dollar advice from Kris about Timothee Chalamet: Source
Kylie Jenner receives million-dollar advice from Kris about Timothee Chalamet: Source
Jenn Tran breaks silence on unexpected change in 'The Bachelorette'
Jenn Tran breaks silence on unexpected change in 'The Bachelorette'
Meghan Markle releases emotional statement after allegations from Harry's charity chief
Meghan Markle releases emotional statement after allegations from Harry's charity chief
Queen Camilla 'hesitant to pass on' her duties to Kate Middleton video
Queen Camilla 'hesitant to pass on' her duties to Kate Middleton