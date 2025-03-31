Photo: Jessica Simpson, Jeremy Renner soft launching romance with new move: Report

Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner have reportedly become enamoured with each other.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, celebrities have been seeing each other for a while.

A source close to the rumoured couple addressed that Jessica and Jeremy have been taking things slow for now.

"There has always been a very strong connection between the two of them,” they said of the duo.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jeremy Renner’s recent social media posts are suggestive of the same.

In addition to this, Jessica has recently finalized divorce from Eric Johannson after finding his involvement with another woman.

Speaking more of the songbird, the source continued, “And now Jessica is single, she is free to date anyone she wishes.”

"The social media interaction is her way of giving the relationship a soft launch," they remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, the 44-year-old singer took to her Instagram account, hit the like button, and commented on Renner's two recent posts in which he was showing off his workout routine.

The 54-year-old actor shared a video of himself working out alone, both shirtless and fully clothed in gym outfits.