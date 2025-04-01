Blake Lively works behind-the-counter at her 'happy place'

Blake Lively continues to document her happy life amid the ongoing $400 million lawsuit opposite Justin Baldoni.

The actress, 37, who hasn't shied away from posting online and making public appearances amid the It Ends With Us drama, dropped a new update about how she's spent her Sunday.

"Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car," Lively wrote alongside a photo of the kitchen tool on her Instagram Stories.

"This is what my happy place looks like," she added of the Connecticut-based doughnut shop she was spending her Sunday at.

"Never in my life have I tasted anything quite like @risedoughnut.

The Gossip Girl alum went on to reveal that she was there to work merely out of her appreciation for their doughnuts.

"I would travel far and wide for these things. And maybe even get up at 5am on a Sunday to work there," the actress wrote on another video.

"I must know what this donut's skincare routine is," she concluded with a final video, giving a closeup of a glittery doughnut and of Lively taking a bite.

A source told People Magazine that Lively "was in a really happy mood" during the visit "and said she is friends with the owner" of Rise Doughnuts in Wilton.

At one point during the visit, a father and son chatted with Lively, and the dad told his child, "Her husband is Deadpool," referring to Ryan Reynolds' popular role as the Marvel character.

Lively, who is mom to three girls and a newborn son, has been fond of baking by the look of her social media updates.

Earlier this year, Reynolds, 48, tagged his wife in a post on his Instagram Stories that showed off dog-inspired cupcakes seemingly crafted by the actress.

Her recent posting comes amid her sexual harassment complaint and a $400 million defamation countersuit where she locks horns with It Ends With Us director and costar Baldoni, 41.

Their trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.