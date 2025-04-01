Local police spokesperson steps forward with incident report on

The police has finally stepped forward with their account of Virginia Giuffre’s bus crash as well as the details currently in the wind.

For those unversed, its being reported by the Prince Andrew accuser that she was hit by a school bus going 110km an hour and had developed renal failure in the hospital with only four days left to live.

However, as per reports by the local Australian police force, the incident has been dubbed a “minor crash” on Perth, on the 24th of March.

According to The Mirror, the WAPF spokesperson said, “The Western Australia Police Force received a report of a minor crash which occurred between a bus and a car in Neergabby on 24 March just after 3pm.”

“The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day,” they noted before giving more information about the car itself and noted that “the car sustained approximately $2000 (£967) worth of damage. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ms Giuffre announced the news of her impending demise over on Instagram, and with the post was an image of her bruised face.