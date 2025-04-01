Piers Morgan reacts to 'harassment', 'bullying' allegations against Prince Harry

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to "harassment and bullying" allegations against Prince Harry as charity row escalates.

According to a report by the AFP, the chair of a charity Prince Harry founded 20 years ago and then quit amid an increasingly public and vicious row accused him of "harassment and bullying" in an interview clip released Saturday.

Sophie Chandauka blamed Harry of smearing the Sentebale charity he founded in southern Africa in honour of his mother Princess Diana in an interview with Sky News, which was aired on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Harry and Lesotho´s Prince Seeiso said they were resigning as patrons after a "devastating" dispute between trustees and board chair Sophie.

Relations with Chandauka, who was appointed in 2023, "broke down beyond repair," they said in a joint statement on Tuesday, prompting trustees to leave and demand Chandauka resign.

Chandauka refused to step down and has now accused Harry of releasing "a damaging piece of news to the outside world without informing me or my country directors, or my executive director".

"That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale," Chandauka said.

The Daily Mail also tweeted, “Prince Harry sent 'unpleasant' and 'imperious' message to Sentebale boss after she refused to publicly defend Meghan over polo match spat.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Bullying a black woman? Dear oh dear…”



