Kensington Palace moves to counter criticism on William and Kate ahead of family break

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading for a family break with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Lifestyle News Desk
April 01, 2025

Before Prince William and Kate Middleton retreat to their Anmer Hall Norfolk country home ahead of their Easter family break, the Kensington Palace released the "March Rewind" containing glimpses of the couple's engagements last month.

The "Rewind" shows that the Prince of Wales spent a busy month while taking part in royal duties, including one in Estonia.

His wife Kate Middleton also accompanied him to a couple of events while she also took part in a solo engagement on St. Patrick's Day.

With it social media move, Kensington Place seemed to remind the couple's critics that the family would be taking a well-deserved vacation this month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales often draw criticism over what their critics say their lackluster interest in royal duties.

The couple would likely skip the traditional Easter church service at St. George's Chapel, where the royal family usually gathers, and instead spend quality time with their kids at their country home.

Anmer Hall, a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II, offers the perfect setting for a relaxing family getaway. 

