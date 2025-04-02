Justin Bieber sparks marital concerns in alarming updates

Justin Bieber just fueled marital trouble rumors further more between him and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The Baby singer, in his latest update on Instagram, reposted a meme where a man could be seen mocking his girlfriend in the middle of a rather sentimental argument.

It is quite similar to another post that Justin shared earlier, where a kid could be seen flashing middle fingers with a caption that this gesture was done behind a girlfriend’s back after she made him “mad.”

Justin’s updates that imply marital woes with his wife come after he also uploaded a rather concerning livestream over the weekend where he appeared disoriented and shirtless.

This live update came amid rumors of his and Hailey’s crumbling marriage swirling on media as the Sorry crooner left his fans concerned for his physical and mental health due to public appearances where he looked disheveled.

All these posts from Justin Bieber may just give resonance to a previous confession if his that he made on social media, writing, “'I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”