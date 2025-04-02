Glen Powell’s mom addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Glen Powell’s mom just addressed the reports of her son and his former co-star, Sydney Sweeney dating.

These rumors stemmed from when the Anyone But You stars were seen at a wedding rehearsal dinner last week, which led many to believe that the two might be together.

However, Cyndy Powell, Glen’s mom, has shut down rumors of her son dating the 27-year-old actress.

"They're definitely not together," she told the Daily Mail.

Describing the swirling speculations as “silly” she revealed that Glen and Syndney are simply "really close friends" clarifying that there is "nothing going on behind closed doors".

Cyndy continued, "He's (Glen) the kindest person and he is so others-oriented," she said. "He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend."

She took pains to explain the pair are merely longtime, close friends.

"They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long and they've both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he's got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he's got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It's really nice,” she concluded.