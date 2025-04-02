Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Meghan Markle's major announcement

Buckingham Palace has released a big statement amid Meghan Markle’s major announcement about her new initiative.

Meghan took to Instagram and announced the launch of her "As Ever" lifestyle brand first collection of products today, featuring a limited-edition jar of honey.

The duchess said, “We’re live! Come shop the As ever collection I’ve poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you.”

She continued, “Limited quantities for each seasonal drop.”

Minutes before Meghan’s announcement, Palace shared photos of Duchess Sophie with a statement.

Palace revealed, “The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh, founded by Race Against Dementia.

“@RacingDementia was founded by Formula 1 driver, Sir Jackie Stewart, following the dementia diagnosis of his wife Helen.”

The statement added, “The charity funds early-career researchers to drive progress towards a cure for dementia.”

As Royal Patron of the charity, the Duchess met researchers and had the opportunity to witness their groundbreaking work in action.

Earlier, on the eve of the launch, Meghan said, “Before our launch for @aseverofficial tomorrow, I can’t go to sleep without giving a huge thanks to the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavor for over a decade+”