 
Geo News

Kanye West looks to fellow 'black stars' to save his kids

Kanye West writes a scathing post on social media, decrying what he called the safety of his kids is at peril

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Kanye West looks to fellow black stars to save his kids
Kanye West looks to fellow 'black stars' to save his kids

Kanye West is fuming because, apparently, Khloe Kardashian has posted a snap of his daughter North West.

She captioned the post in the picture, “North looks so grown up!!." But the father-of-four seemingly did not like the post as he wrote a scathing tweet, calling on his fellow “Black stars” to help him save his kids.

“It’s difficult when you know you’re children are being indoctrinated and used,'” he began.

“People know why I went crazy. Now I’m in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail, And I bet not one Kamala supporting pro black celebrity say anything on me or my kids behalf," the Donda hitmaker continued.

Kanye West looks to fellow black stars to save his kids

"If a group of prominent black stars stood up I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white passing women run use indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for,'” Ye concluded.

Meghan Markle wins hearts as another dance video goes viral video
Meghan Markle wins hearts as another dance video goes viral
Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon Time in Hollywood' gets big update
Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon Time in Hollywood' gets big update
Royal family receives sad news amid King Charles health update video
Royal family receives sad news amid King Charles health update
Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison
Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison
Glen Powell's mom addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Glen Powell's mom addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Morgan Wallen ‘SNL' exit cause revealed
Morgan Wallen ‘SNL' exit cause revealed
Cardi B makes explosive allegations against ex Offset: 'He harasses me'
Cardi B makes explosive allegations against ex Offset: 'He harasses me'
Noel, Liam Gallagher to earn millions from Oasis tour
Noel, Liam Gallagher to earn millions from Oasis tour