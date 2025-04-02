Kanye West looks to fellow 'black stars' to save his kids

Kanye West is fuming because, apparently, Khloe Kardashian has posted a snap of his daughter North West.



She captioned the post in the picture, “North looks so grown up!!." But the father-of-four seemingly did not like the post as he wrote a scathing tweet, calling on his fellow “Black stars” to help him save his kids.

“It’s difficult when you know you’re children are being indoctrinated and used,'” he began.

“People know why I went crazy. Now I’m in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail, And I bet not one Kamala supporting pro black celebrity say anything on me or my kids behalf," the Donda hitmaker continued.

"If a group of prominent black stars stood up I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white passing women run use indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for,'” Ye concluded.