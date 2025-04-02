Meghan Markle turns to mom on awkward question

Meghan Markle has become such a public figure that almost every facet of her life is under the scanner.



Recently, in an interview with The New York Times, questions about her Montecito kitchen popped up. The kitchen was featured heavily in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The host asked her about the criticism of her use of a Le Creuset cookware set, which was criticized due to its high price.

The mother-of-two, visibly surprised, looked at her mother, Doria Ragland, who responded, “This is a thing, in 2025?” adding, "Everyone is coming in hot these days."

In other news, Meghan reportedly reached out to her famous friends to promote her brand's products, As Ever.

"People will be posting their jars of jam – they’ve seeded it to lots of influencers to get it out there and to plaster social media with good vibes on launch," the insider told Daily Mail.