 
Geo News

Meghan Markle turns to mom on awkward question

Meghan Markle appears to pass a question to her mother about her utensils in the kitchen

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Meghan Markle turns to mom on awkward question
Meghan Markle turns to mom on awkward question

Meghan Markle has become such a public figure that almost every facet of her life is under the scanner.

Recently, in an interview with The New York Times, questions about her Montecito kitchen popped up. The kitchen was featured heavily in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The host asked her about the criticism of her use of a Le Creuset cookware set, which was criticized due to its high price.

The mother-of-two, visibly surprised, looked at her mother, Doria Ragland, who responded, “This is a thing, in 2025?” adding, "Everyone is coming in hot these days."

In other news, Meghan reportedly reached out to her famous friends to promote her brand's products, As Ever.

"People will be posting their jars of jam – they’ve seeded it to lots of influencers to get it out there and to plaster social media with good vibes on launch," the insider told Daily Mail.

Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Meghan Markle's major announcement video
Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Meghan Markle's major announcement
Meghan Markle's brand faces major problem?
Meghan Markle's brand faces major problem?
Meghan Markle makes new confessions about Lilibet video
Meghan Markle makes new confessions about Lilibet
Meghan Markle wins hearts as another dance video goes viral video
Meghan Markle wins hearts as another dance video goes viral
Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon Time in Hollywood' gets big update
Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon Time in Hollywood' gets big update
Royal family receives sad news amid King Charles health update video
Royal family receives sad news amid King Charles health update
Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison
Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison
Glen Powell's mom addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Glen Powell's mom addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumors