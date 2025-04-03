David Schwimmer reflects on frightening fan encounter after 'Friends' fame

David Schwimmer has revealed a sterling encounter with fans in the days following Friends release.

The Friends star, who is famous for his role as Ross Geller, said on the Making A Scene podcast, “Jim Burroughs (the ‘Friends’ director) took the cast to Vegas… this was before we were on the air.”

The Hollywood actor starred in the 1994’s comedy sitcom series alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

“We were walking through the casino at one point, and he said, ‘Remember this moment, it’s the last time you’re going to be able to walk through a casino like this,’” the Goosebumps actor continued.

Sharing fans' encounter when he was hit with fame after Friends release, he added, “The moment that I realised Jim Burroughs was right, I was at LAX… so I’m going through… I hear a blood-curdling scream.”

“I was genuinely frightened. I thought someone was being stabbed or something. And a group of girls come and like – like literally just scream and grab me. And they won’t let me go,” the 58-year-old actor concluded.