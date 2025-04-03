King Charles returns to Buckingham Palace

King Charles has returned to Buckingham Palace for the first time after the monarch suffered ‘side effects’ from ongoing cancer treatment last week.

According to reports, King Charles presented the Royal Medal to Sir Tejinder Virdee and Sir Michael Stratton at Buckingham Palace, London on Tuesday.

Professor Sir David Baulcombe (Biological Secretary) was present during the audience.

King Charles is the patron of the Royal Society.

Each year two medals are awarded for the most important contributions to the advancement of "Natural Knowledge” in the physical and biological sciences respectively.

A third medal is awarded for distinguished contributions in the applied sciences.

The three Royal Medals, also known as the King’s Medals, are awarded annually by the Sovereign on the recommendation of the Council of the Society.

The Royal Medals were founded by King George IV in 1825.

King Charles has returned to the palace after he was forced to cancel his appointments after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment last Thursday.

Earlier, the palace had shared photos of King Charles from Windsor Castle as the King presented honours to recognise incredible people at an Investiture.