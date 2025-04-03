Meghan Markle takes big step for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle reveals big decision for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has revealed that she ‘loves to work’ as the duchess opens up about remaining in the public eye despite facing criticism.

In an interview with The New York Times from the kitchen of her Montecito mansion, Meghan noted that until she met Prince Harry, she "hadn’t been without a job since she was 13".

Asked about why she continues to "put herself back under the microscope" after years of "enduring the worst kind of public attention", Meghan had a simple answer to give saying “I need to work, and I love to work."

Meghan also said that with her cooking show and her lifestyle brand, she is able to be close to her kids Archie and Lilibet besides doing what she loves.

Archie and Lilibet doting mom said, "This is a way I can connect my home life and my work."

Meghan Markle said this as she launched the first products of her lifestyle brand under As Ever.

Following the successful launch, Meghan took to her Instagram and said "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial. Here we go!"



