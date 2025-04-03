Photo: Joe Alwyn earns Taylor Swift's respect post split with smart move: Report

Taylor Swift has reportedly no beef with Joe Alwyn.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, the British star remained a gentleman throughout Taylor Swift romance and even after calling it quits with the songbird, he continues to do so.

“Joe was very wise during their breakup. He kept his head down and his mouth closed and focused strictly on his work,” a source began.

They went on to address, “He didn’t give interviews about Taylor or do any social media rants, he didn’t even hit the like button on snarky posts.”

This move has reportedly earned him the respect of Taylor Swift and her close ones.

In addition to this, the source claimed that Joe has proved to be “uber professional and respectful” following their breakup.

“Taylor has no bones to pick with him, she’s happily moved on, and he’s kept it classy the whole time,” they added and noted, “No one can fault him and that certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Taylor and by her friends as well as people within the industry.”

They concluded, “He’s got proven talent and he’s proven he’s a class act, that goes a long way with the decision makers.”