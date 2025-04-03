 
Geo News

Prince Harry's regrets about life with Meghan Markle come to light

Prince Harry’s overwhelming regrets about living in the US with Meghan Markle have come out


Web Desk


April 03, 2025

Prince Harry’s apparent desperation over the regrets of his past have just been brought to light.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard shared all these comments in one of her most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

She initially started by saying, “When it comes to regrets, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] would be inhuman if they didn't feel slight regrets surrounding how they handled departing the U.K. to pastures new.”

Because “it will be Harry who has pangs of regret as service as part of the British royal family is all that he knew, and he will be missing certain aspects of his past life, namely the military culture and family unity.”

Whereas while “Meghan may wonder about what things could have been, but I believe she doesn't look back, is resolute with her decisions, and has little regret as she is not British.”

“She doesn't have heartfelt ties to the royal family,” so its understandable to the expert that “he couldn't wait to get away!”

For those unversed, all this has come just around the same day as Meghan’s launch with As Ever.

The luxury lifestyle brand just went live for the first time and sold out barely an hour into its launch. 

