Kim Kardashian admits to be 'really nervous' ahead of big scene

Kim Kardashian reflects on a major scene with top actress in her upcoming show

Lifestyle News Desk
April 03, 2025

All's Fair is the latest drama in which Kim Kardashian is set to star, but she admitted she is "really nervous."

In The Kardashian's episode 3, the Skims mogul revealed her scene with Glenn Close was the reason.

"I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it," the 44-year-old told the family. "The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one."

Not only this, the mother-of-four also raved about working with the veteran actress. "We are talking about Cruella de Vill here. I am acting with Cruella de Vil."

Aside from Glenn, Ryan's Murphy legal drama featured an ensemble cast  of Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, and Sarah Paulson, an "A++ cast." Kim added that she's "really excited to get to work," but the talent of her co-stars is "definitely making me a little nervous."

In the episode, the reality star also shared that she has taken help from the same acting coach who "got me through American Horror Story," while reflecting on how she manages her professional work and mommy duties.

"It’s typically gonna be three [days a week], so I can drop the kids off, go, and be back by bedtime. So that was really important to me," she concluded.

