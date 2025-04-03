Amazon Studios bosses tease 'fresh' take on new 'Bond' film

A new Bond movie is in the works at a new home, Amazon MGM Studios, as they have tapped producers Amy Pascal and David to produce a fresh take on the iconic spy franchise.

"We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy [Pascal] and David [Heyman]," said Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll.

"They're both in London getting started and couldn't be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership," the pair added as the studio has acquired the 007 franchise's creative rights for $1 billion from the longtime creators of the spy franchise, the Broccoli family, who will also partially be the owners.

The producers have much experience working in hit franchises such as Harry Potter and Spider-Man.

"We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films," the duo previously said.