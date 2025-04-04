Kanye West raps about Bianca Censori 'running away'

 
Kanye West shares his feelings in his track about his current situation with Bianca Censori

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Kanye West seems to be at his lowest, as is visible in the lyrics of the track BIANCA in his upcoming album WW3.

Several outlets interpreted his song as confirming previous reports that Bianca Censori had left him due to his offensive tweets.

The song was previewed during DJ Akademiks’s livestream, and the lyrics on Genius said the Donda hitmaker rapped.

“My baby she ran away,” the 47-year-old spitted bars. “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at," he rapped back.

Earlier, Ye shared a post, which he deleted, writing, “When you look at that betrayal list I realised I was just a part of peoples strategies. I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity.”

“I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in the face," he concluded.

