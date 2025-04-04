 
Kylie Kelce reveals first meal after baby Finnley's birth: ‘So good'

The podcaster and her husband, Jason Kelce, welcomed their fourth baby girl on March 30

Kylie Kelce revealed the first meal she indulged in right after giving birth to her baby girl, Finnley.

In a recent chat on the Thursday episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the newly minted mom shared some insights into her experience of giving birth to her and Jason Kelce's fourth baby girl.

Kylie revealed that the first thing she had in her mind post labor was the meal she was going to eat.

"My first meal after giving birth was Bart's Bagels. Pork roll, egg and cheese on everything," she recalled.

Kylie went on to say, "And, oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. A pepperoni pizza bagel on a plain bagel. It was so good."

"And Jason and I split one, and the minute I bit into my half, I was like, 'S***. I shouldn't have split it with him,' " Kylie joked. "But I did. God, it was so good. I'm gonna get one of those tomorrow."

It is pertinent to mention that Jason and Kylie, who welcomed Finn on March 30, are also parents to three daughters, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5. 

