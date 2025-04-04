Elijah Wood reveals surprising pay for 'Lord of the Rings' franchise

Elijah Wood, best known for his iconic portrayal of Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has revealed that his earnings from the blockbuster franchise were far from what fans might expect.

While speaking at the 2025 Texas Film Awards, the 44-year-old actor reflected on the modest compensation he and his fellow cast members received, noting that all three films were shot under a single contract.

According to Business Insider, Wood shared, “Because we weren’t making one movie and then renegotiating a contract for the next, it wasn’t the sort of lucrative scenario that you could sort of rest easy for the rest of your life."

Moreover, he credited director Peter Jackson with taking “a real gamble” by choosing to film the trilogy in one go — a decision that would ultimately pay off, with the films earning nearly $3 billion at the global box office against a $281 million budget.

Despite the modest salaries, Wood emphasized the lasting impact of being part of the franchise, “The benefit of that was that we were also signing up for something that was going to be a part of our lives forever,” as per Daily Mail.

While co-stars Sean Astin and Orlando Bloom have previously disclosed they earned around $250,000 and $175,000 respectively for their roles in all three films, Wood declined to confirm his own figure, simply stating that the amount “doesn’t matter” and calling the experience “an honor.”

Earlier this year, the actor also confirmed that he had married longtime partner and film producer Mette-Marie Kongsved in an intimate New Year’s Eve ceremony in Sweden, as per the outlet.

The couple, together since 2018, share two children, though they’ve kept their names private.

Meanwhile, the Lord of the Rings legacy is set to continue, with Warner Bros.