Kaitlyn Bristowe shares rare insight into past relationship with Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe finally broke the silence on her breakup with Shawn Booth.

During the latest episode of her Off the Vine podcast, The Bachelorette star said, “There was so much toxic back-and-forth between the two of us.”

“We met each other at our insecurities instead of calming the other one down or helping or understanding or hearing the other person. We would meet them at their anger level,” revealed Kaitlyn.

The Dancing With the Stars winner continued, “We were just two people who were very much in love but couldn't let go of things."

Kaitlyn further said she felt like Shawn was “hanging on to the relationship to open his gym.”

The Canadian TV personality added, “I've moved through a lot of emotions for him where I actually want to hug him and say, ‘I know why this hurt you so bad. You wanted to get me back and we were both vindictive.’"

For those unversed, Kaitlyn called off her engagement with Shawn in 2018.