Metallica crosses one billion benchmark on Spotify

Metallica’s Master Of Puppets just crossed one billions streams on Spotify.

The track, released back in 1986, crossed the 10-digit threshold and has now become the third song by the legendary metal band to hit the benchmark.

Master of Puppets has joined Nothing Else Matters and Enter Sandman, both from their blockbuster 1991 self-titled album (AKA The Black Album).

The title track of their third album was released as a radio single on July 2, 1986 and immediately became popular amongst fans and critics. It was also quickly made a part of the band’s setlist.

With the lyrics that talk about alcohol and drug addiction, Master of Puppets was co-written by all of Metallica’s then-members, singer/guitarist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Cliff Burton.

It was also one of Burton’s last songwriting credits during his lifetime, as the bassist died at the age of 24 in a bus crash while Metallica was touring Sweden in September 1986.

However, it was not until 2022 that Master of Puppets made its debut in the US and UK song charts after it was featured on the soundtrack of Netflix series Stranger Things’ fourth season.