Royal family updates on Princess Anne after emotional visit to King Charles

Anne, Princess Royal recently made a surprising move following her emotional visit to brother, King Charles during his hospitalization.

On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of Royal Family revealed that Princess Royal delighted schoolchildren during a special visit to Lower Treginnis farm in St Davids this week.

The visit was part of her duties as Patron of Farms for City Children, a role she has proudly held since 1991.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the visit, the statement read, "On Wednesday, The Princess Royal visited Farms for City Children’s Lower Treginnis farm in St Davids."

"The Princess Royal has been Patron of Farms for City Children since 1991. Founded by Sir Michael and Lady Clare Morpurgo, the charity provides opportunities for children and young people to experience the natural world. Children spend a week on one of the charity’s farms taking part in every day farm tasks, as well as outdoor learning and craft sessions," it further stated. "Her Royal Highness joined the children of Pembroke Dock Primary School as they groomed the farm’s donkeys, fed rare-breed piglets and cared for produce growing in the farm."

The pictures shared captured Anne warmly interacting with children and animals.

Notably, this visit comes after Princess Royal visited King Charles during his suddent hospitalization. As Charles, who is battling cancer, was hospitalized for a brief observation, which led to the cancellation of his scheduled engagements in Birmingham, Anne paid him a visit.

Local media reported that Princess Anne was seen leaving Clarence House shortly before the King Charles.