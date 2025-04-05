Jade Thirlwall remains ‘laser focused’ on music amid solo success

Jade Thirlwall already has a second album under works, despite not even releasing her first!

The former Little Mix star is already planning out her second album after her solo single, Angel of My Dreams reached the top 10 in K.

As per The Sun, Thirlwall, who began her solo career last summer after her band went on a hiatus in 2022, has now hit the studio, once again.

She is also reported to be thinking of multiple ideas in order to execute her first solo tour, which is scheduled for this year’s autumn.

The Sweet Melody hitmaker would be performing at different venues including the 3,600-capacity Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, West London.

“Jade is laser-focused on making this year a big one for her,” a source reported to The Sun.

They continued, “She’s been keen not to rush the first album, as she was finding her sound and footing as a solo artist. But now she’s feeling really confident and has big plans.”

“Her team are working on putting together a UK tour for the autumn, which she hopes will be big and bold,” the insider added.

Currently, Jade Thirlwall, who also recently won this year’s Best Pop Act at the BRIT Awards, is working on her debut album, about which she previously stated, “The album is a culmination of all the things I've wanted to say over the years.”