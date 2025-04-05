Prince William's announcement sparks speculations about Kate Middleton

Prince William has announced the location of his 2025 Earthshot Prize, which has sparked speculations about Kate Middleton attendance.

The Prince of Wales has announced that 2025 Earthshot Prize will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In a joint post with Kensington Palace, the Earthshot Prize announced “Olá, Brasil! The Earthshot Prize is coming to Rio this November!”

The post further says, “Get ready for big announcements, inspiring stories, and 15 new incredible Finalists from around the world, all in the heart of Brazil.”

It added “Surrounded by Rio’s beautiful landscapes and irresistible energy, we’re spotlighting changemakers where innovation and nature unite to regenerate our planet.”

The latest announcement has sparked speculations whether the Princess of Wales will join Prince William for the 2025 Earthshot Prize in Brazil after her cancer treatment.

It may be noted here that Kate has previously attended the environmental awards ceremony in London in 2021 and Boston in 2022.

However, the Princess missed the 2023 event in Singapore to stay with Prince George during an important school exam.

Kate Middleton also remained in Windsor during the 2024 ceremony in South Africa due to her cancer diagnosis.