Hugh Grant slams 'creepy' airport encounter with children at Heathrow

Hugh Grant has publicly criticized an interaction he had with an immigration officer while traveling through Heathrow Airport with his family on Friday, calling it "creepy and insulting."

The 63-year-old Hollywood star, known for his roles in Bridget Jones' Diary and Four Weddings and a Funeral, was traveling with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and their three youngest children, Tabitha, Felix, John, Lulu, and Blue.

The family shares the same last name, "Grant," on their passports.

However, Grant revealed on social media that the immigration officer engaged his children in casual conversation before whispering to them, "Are these your Mum and Dad?"

According to Daily Mail, Grant was quick to express his discomfort, describing the officer's behavior as "intrusive, insulting, and creepy."

His post sparked a wider conversation on social media about the boundaries of questioning families during travel.

Moreover, the incident took place in the UK’s busiest airport, although it is important to note that immigration officers are employed by the Home Office rather than Heathrow itself.

As per the official government guidelines, immigration officers are allowed to ask questions to children traveling with adults who may not be their parents, or when the family names do not match, to confirm their relationship.

Despite the officer’s actions being in line with these regulations, Grant’s comments highlight growing concerns about privacy and the nature of such interactions.

Additionally, the actor’s criticism adds to ongoing discussions regarding the sensitivity and appropriateness of airport security procedures.

Furthermore, Grant, who is known for keeping his family life largely out of the public eye, shares his younger children with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, while he also has two older children from a previous relationship with Tinglan Hong.

