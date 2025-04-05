Woody Harrelson reveals why he turned down role in 'The White Lotus'

Woody Harrelson has clarified why he stepped away from a major role in HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, dismissing earlier claims that salary negotiations led to his exit.

According to Daily Mail, the 63-year-old star was initially considered for the roles of Frank (now played by Sam Rockwell) and Rick (portrayed by Walton Goggins) in the third season of the acclaimed drama.

While reports previously suggested that Harrelson left the project after learning all cast members would receive equal pay, he now says the decision had nothing to do with money.

In regards to this, Harrelson said in a statement to The Daily Beast, “I was set to do The White Lotus and very excited.

Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision.”

While expressing praise for his replacement, he added, “Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn’t have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it.”

Producers later confirmed that Harrelson’s unavailability led to the casting of Sam Rockwell as Frank.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer David Bernad revealed that all cast members on The White Lotus are paid equally and receive alphabetical billing, a system in place since season one to ensure fairness and attract actors passionate about the project.

The third season, set in Thailand, premiered on February 16 and features a star-studded ensemble including Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Lalisa Manobal.