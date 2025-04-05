Real reason Prince Harry doesn't let Archie, Lilibet feature in photos

An expert has revealed his understanding of why Prince Harry keeps his and Meghan Markle’s kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of the public eye.

According to The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, Harry doesn’t want his kids’ pictures taken by paparazzi as he faced the same during his own childhood.

During an appearance on the A Right Royal podcast, offering an explanation, the expert said: "My understanding of this or up to a certain stage is that Harry would much rather his children were not seen. He doesn't want them to be tapped.”

"He's got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito that there's a horde of us out there trying to take pictures of his kids – they're not by the way,” he remarked.

The expert also pointed out that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, grew up differently than Harry.

"She doesn't want to hide them away and we've seen this haven't we more and more with the use of Lilibet and Archie," he said, referring to Meghan Markle’s Instagram photos featuring Archie and Lilibet.