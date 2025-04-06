Prince William, Kate Middleton reprised romance post cancer revealed

Prince William is helping Kate Middleton in becoming a happier version of herself after cancer.



The Prince of Wales is amping up the romance with his wife as she has announced remission from cancer.

A source told Closer Magazine: “William has been incredibly supportive through Kate’s cancer battle - he’s really proven himself to be a remarkable partner when the going gets tough.

“His big focus has been on making the most of their time and this second chance at life together.

“That means more romantic dinners, more long walks and more holidays. They’re mapping out summer plans right now, with the usual family trips to Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly, but they’re also looking to take a romantic hideaway holiday just the two of them, and even talking about going back to the Seychelles where they honeymooned.”

The insider continued: “William really stepped up during Kate’s illness - he took on so many extra duties even in the midst of supporting and his considerable heartache worrying about her. He has been the most doting husband, and everyone, including Kate, says so.”