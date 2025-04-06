Virginia Giuffre fresh statement on domestic violence from husband

Virginia Giuffre is opening up about suffering domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.



The 41-year-old, who earlier accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault via his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has now claimed her husband has assaulted her.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Virginia said: “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who, abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband's latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent."

He added: "Again, I thank everyone for their support. I have faith that justice will prevail."

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure," she wrote earlier as she went in hospital bed. "They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”