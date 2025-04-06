Taylor Swift and Blake Lively make amends?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are back on talking terms.

The confirmation has come from an insider after the Grammy-winning singer took a "step back" from her decade-long friendship after her earlier involvement in the actress' conflict with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

"[Swift and Lively] have worked everything out. Blake apologised and they are talking again," a source told NewsNation.

Prior to the reunion, the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker paused communication with Lively in February following Baldoni's claims in a lawsuit that Lively used Swift to intimidate him at a meeting with Reynolds about edits she had made to a rooftop scene.

He claimed the actress threatened to "change her mind" about reaching out to Swift to secure the use of her hit 2020 track My Tears Ricochet.

Amid all the chaos, reports of Swift's alleged refusal to accept an invitation to the SNL 50th anniversary special as Lively was on the guest list fueled speculations of the fallout between Hollywood's A-lister friends even further.

"Taylor is not communicating with Blake," an insider said to Daily Mail at the time. "She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there and Kim Kardashian—it was the last place on earth she would be seen."

"Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name-drops her for personal gain after Blake-gate," a second insider added.

"She has a new album in the works and is shocked by how much drama she was pulled into. She won't let external factors hurt her career."

The pair have not been pictured together for months, with their last hangout being a double date with their respective partners Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce in October.