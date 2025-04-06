'The Last of Us' boss shuts down flak against Bella Ramsey

 
The Last of Us has a strong fanbase, and they do not shy away from objecting to what they believe is anything slightly different from the game in adaptation.

Against this backdrop, there has been a constant criticism about Bella Ramsey's age and Ellie character she is playing.

In the first part of the game, her age is 14 years old and the character grows to 19 when the second game was released.

Though the Game of Thrones star is 21 yet, some fans reportedly pointed out they (Bella's preferred pronouns is they, them) youthful appearance, which, they said, made them an odd fit for the second season.

But Craig Mazin, the showrunner, shut down the criticism, telling THR, “Ellie in the game looks much older. Some people do change quite dramatically and some people don’t."

He continued, “I’m not interested in the physical aspect – although I’ve been looking at Bella’s face for years while editing."

"And I can see that they’ve certainly grown. I’m interested in the emotional maturity, and the change in personality," Craig concluded.

