 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of overlooking victims of AIDS and HIV in their rows

Real victims of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and chairperson Dr Chandauka’s row comes to light

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of overlooking victims of AIDS and HIV in their row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of overlooking victims of AIDS and HIV in their row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s row with Senetable’s chairperson sparks a lot of talk after the ‘real victims’ get named.

Associate Editor Camilla Tominey made note of this in her piece for The Telegraph.

The piece noted the overwhelming irony that is allegedly overtaking the entire Sentebale racism row that is overtaking social media.

For those unversed with the issue, after Prince Harry stepped down from the charity alongside its trustee’s, its chairperson Dr Chandauka accused the Duke of “racism”.

However, it is pertinent to mention that the broad of trustee’s including Prince Seeiso of Lesotho believed “she’s definitely playing the race card and openly.”

Ms Tominey also stepped forward with her own thoughts on the matter though, and they related to the Sussexes. “Didn’t Harry and Meghan use exactly the same tactic when faced with criticism?” she quizzed in her piece.

Because “not only did the couple allege that the royals themselves were racist but that headlines that didn’t cast the Duchess, particularly, in an overwhelmingly positive light, must have been fuelled by ‘unconscious bias’?”

However, she also admitted, “Neither Ms Chandauka nor the Sussexes are the victims here,” because “the real victims of this unseemly war of words are the AIDS and HIV afflicted children of Lesotho who rely on Sentebale’s support.”

Before signing off she admitted, “Harry and Meghan are in no position to decry the fact that we now live in a world where, if a woman of colour is called out she is automatically a victim of ‘misogynoir’ and anyone who disagrees is a racist.

Meghan Markle leaves celebrity chefs 'steaming mad' video
Meghan Markle leaves celebrity chefs 'steaming mad'
Meghan Markle sends Mindy Kaling lavish gift after awkward Netflix moment
Meghan Markle sends Mindy Kaling lavish gift after awkward Netflix moment
Prince Harry likely to miss important court day in UK due to new clash video
Prince Harry likely to miss important court day in UK due to new clash
Pedro Pascal reflects on real-life connection to Joel in 'The Last of Us'
Pedro Pascal reflects on real-life connection to Joel in 'The Last of Us'
Sir Elton John returns to SNL with electrifying performance
Sir Elton John returns to SNL with electrifying performance
Royal Family fears Meghan Markle after cash grab
Royal Family fears Meghan Markle after cash grab
Halle Berry's raw admission about Chris Hemsworth comes to light
Halle Berry's raw admission about Chris Hemsworth comes to light
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's kids get special tour of King Charles' helicopter video
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's kids get special tour of King Charles' helicopter