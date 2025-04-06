Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of overlooking victims of AIDS and HIV in their row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s row with Senetable’s chairperson sparks a lot of talk after the ‘real victims’ get named.

Associate Editor Camilla Tominey made note of this in her piece for The Telegraph.

The piece noted the overwhelming irony that is allegedly overtaking the entire Sentebale racism row that is overtaking social media.

For those unversed with the issue, after Prince Harry stepped down from the charity alongside its trustee’s, its chairperson Dr Chandauka accused the Duke of “racism”.

However, it is pertinent to mention that the broad of trustee’s including Prince Seeiso of Lesotho believed “she’s definitely playing the race card and openly.”

Ms Tominey also stepped forward with her own thoughts on the matter though, and they related to the Sussexes. “Didn’t Harry and Meghan use exactly the same tactic when faced with criticism?” she quizzed in her piece.

Because “not only did the couple allege that the royals themselves were racist but that headlines that didn’t cast the Duchess, particularly, in an overwhelmingly positive light, must have been fuelled by ‘unconscious bias’?”

However, she also admitted, “Neither Ms Chandauka nor the Sussexes are the victims here,” because “the real victims of this unseemly war of words are the AIDS and HIV afflicted children of Lesotho who rely on Sentebale’s support.”

Before signing off she admitted, “Harry and Meghan are in no position to decry the fact that we now live in a world where, if a woman of colour is called out she is automatically a victim of ‘misogynoir’ and anyone who disagrees is a racist.