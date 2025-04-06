Drew Barrymore looks back at back pain incident during shooting

Drew Barrymore says she hurt her back while shooting 2005’s Fever Pitch alongside Jimmy Fallon.



Celebrating the rom-com’s 20th anniversary, the actress recalled an incident of falling while running in Fenway Park’s outfield.

“There's a scene where I go on the Green Monster, the wall, and I fall and when I did that, I fell really badly on my back,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

The Drew Barrymore Show host continued, “And so you'll see me fall and I start wincing and screaming — that was all real. And then I had to keep running anyway, and I still have a bad back. I’m like, ‘Did it happen on Fever Pitch?’”

Drew plays Lindsey, an executive and Jimmy essays Ben, a Red-Sox die-hard fan, in the film based on Nick Hornby's 1992 novel.

The movie highlights their complicated romance and the 50-year-old, who also was a producer, said she still believed both the characters have been together to this day.

“I think so, absolutely. And going to the games and living their life,” she continued. “Hopefully, the film is a metaphor for couples who have to accept those things that both of them have when they enter the relationship, and how they figure it out together."

"You know, no one's coming in with no baggage," Drew concluded.