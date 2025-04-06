'SNL' roasts Morgan Wallen twice after his mysterious exit

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Morgan Wallen twice just a week after he abruptly walked off the SNL stage.

The first joke came during the Cold Open when James Austin Johnson, portraying Donald Trump, referenced Wallen’s now-viral “God’s country” Instagram post.

The former president’s character joked about wanting to visit “McDonald Island,” adding, “Get me to God’s country, right? Remember that?”clearly poking fun at Wallen’s dramatic post-show message.

Later, during the Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost also took a jab at the singer. While talking about the recent stock market crash, Jost jokes, “Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights.”

This comes after Wallen, who served as the musical guest on the March 29 episode, was seen whispering something to host Mikey Madison before quietly exiting the stage and walking past the cameras.

However, sources close to the singer said there was no drama that he exited the show the same way during rehearsals.