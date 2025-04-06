Pedro Pascal's 'Freaky Tales' co-star details ‘very funny' incident from set

Pedro Pascal’s 'Freaky Tales' costar has a hilarious incident to tell about the actor

Pedro Pascal’s Freaky Tales co-star recalled a hilarious incident that occurred while filming.

LeQuan Bennett, who plays one of the Gilman punks in the film, told The Mirror, “There was a very, very funny moment on set.”

"It's not a scene that I was in, but I was on set at the time and this involved Pedro Pascal, Ben Middleton, Angus Cloud and it was this unique contrasting cocktail of personalities that that led to this hilarious scene,” he continued.

"The funniest thing is Pedro, this is kind of a passive moment from him, he is kind of off in the background, right? Well, we have all of this craziness going on and there was a camera on Pedro's face,” he added.

"And you could see Pedro trying to remain in character while everything was going on, it was the funniest thing. And he was trying his hardest," he added.

Comparing it with Saturday Night Live, LeQuan explained, “You have some hilarious antic going on and everybody's trying to hold, but it's hard to not appreciate that hilarity. And you can see the concentration on someone's face."