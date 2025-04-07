Teddi Mellencamp reveals her kids' advice amid stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp has found perspective with her children's advice as she battles cancer.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, shared a video of her reflecting on her health woes while walking on a treadmill.

"Sometimes kids say things that really put things into perspective," she said of her three kids Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five, with estranged husband Edward Arroyave.

She continued, "Yesterday Cruz said 'Why are you worried about that? [referring to the scar on the side of her head from her recent brain surgery], You've got enough rizz for that,'" the reality star recalled.

"True, I mean I didn't know what rizz was, but I learned," she added.

"It's good, I'm a huge dork enjoying my walk. Have a great day guys," her video concluded.

She was initially diagnosed with melanoma which later spread.

Last month, more tumors were discovered in her brain and lungs which has caused Teddi to face the reality that her kids may have to face life without her in the very near future.

The effects of the growing tumors were present for six months before the star finally sought medical attention, per Daily Mail.

She'd been struggling with migraines but ignored the pain and stayed focused on other issues in her life, Teddi said earlier this month on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge.