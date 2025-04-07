Former bodyguard for David, Victoria Beckham passes away after major hunt

An announcement has been made regarding the death of war veteran Craig Ainsworth.

According to a report by The Daily Mail the Ex-Royal Marine’s mom Sally stepped forward with the announcement, right after a weekend post urging for information about her son.

Her SOS appeal for the PTSD suffering veteran on Facebook sparked a hunt after he had “posted a last message on Facebook to say goodbye”.

The search took place in the surrounding areas of Alicante and Barcelona.

Source: Craig Ainsworth's Facebook

Just Saturday his mom updated the world on her 40-year-old son’s passing after that. The post read, “Craig has been found. With the greatest sadness the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD.”

She also shared a picture alongside the post, of him in his military uniform and it said “RIP Craig.”

In terms of the veteran’s relationship with the Beckhams, he served the family from 2013 to 2015, back when they were living in London’s Holland Park.

A separate report by The Mirror also provided insights into the shocking training he had to undergo before being appointed for the role.

It included having to be pepper-sprayed in the eyes and tackling an MMA fighter in the dark among others.

He was also bound to a 50-year Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) but his time in the private service also saw him protecting Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger.