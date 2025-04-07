 
Kim Kardashian reaches out to Beyonce after Kanye West 'crossed a line'

Kanye West recently took aim at Beyonce's kids by questioning their mental capacity in a vile post shared on X

Lifestyle News Desk
April 07, 2025

Kim Kardashian is taking a stand after Kanye West crossed the line.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly on Sunday that the reality star reached out to Beyoncé after her ex-husband’s evil attack on her children.

Last month, Kanye took aim at Beyoncé’s kids by questioning their mental capacity in a disturbing post shared on X.

“Kim obviously can’t control Kanye, but she still feels terrible,” the insider said. “He crossed a line.”

The source further told the outlet that Beyoncé is deeply disturbed by the situation because she “can’t believe Kanye would go this far.”

“Kim and Beyoncé have been reaching out to everyone they know that might have a shot at getting through to Kanye and convincing him to seek treatment,” revealed the confidant.

“This is a huge crisis, and no matter how angry and disgusted they might be, there is still a sense of sadness that Kanye is on this path,” added the source.

