Elton John talks about ‘fear’ for new album

Sir Elton John just admitted he holds "a lot of fear" for his latest album.

The 78-year-old iconic musician, who collaborated with Brandi Carlile for the project, Who Believes in Angels? told ITV News, "I had a lot of fear going into it, a lot of doubt, I wasn't feeling very well. In the end the anxiety pushed the energy forward.”

He continued, "That's what I get out of this record, even though there's a couple of beautiful slow songs, the energy is off the charts.”

"I had three other people to think of and I don't walk away and let people down. I was letting myself down, that was what I was irritable about,” the Hakuna Matata hitmaker, who caught a severe eye infection last year, leaving his right eye blind and left eye with “limited vision,” stated.

Despite his health struggles, Sir Elton John did not pass on the chance to work with Brandi, saying, "It was a challenge. To do a new album I needed a challenge. I needed to move forward. I've always wanted to record with Brandi and I knew she'd want to do it with me.”

"There's no one else I'd do an album with. This is it. This is the only person I wanted to record with,” he concluded.