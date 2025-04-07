Hassan Ali hopes PSL to re-engage disappointed cricket fans

This undated photo shows Karachi Kings' pacer Hassan Ali celebrating a wicket — Facebook/@Realhassan32

KARACHI: Karachi Kings' right-arm quick Hassan Ali said on Monday that the national team's performance will always have an impact on the popularity of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), urging players to re-engage disappointed cricket fans via strong performance.

Speaking to reporters before Karachi Kings' first practice session ahead of the 10th edition of the PSL, Hassan acknowledged that while Pakistan's recent results have been disappointing, the team's new players need time to settle.

"When the national team doesn't perform well, it impacts franchise leagues like the PSL," Hassan said. "But when Pakistan do well, the PSL's graph also rises."

Pakistan have struggled in recent months, including a poor showing at the ICC Champions Trophy at home ground and during the tour of New Zealand.

However, Hassan backed the new players, saying: "The current results aren't great, but we have fresh faces in the team and also in management who need time. The players know where they went wrong and where to improve."

The experienced pacer emphasised that senior players must perform in the upcoming tournament to reignite fans' passion. "Our people love cricket, and the fans are very emotional. We will try our best to make them happy with our performances."

This year's PSL clashes with the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Hassan remained optimistic, saying: "Fans watch the tournament where there's good cricket with entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us."

He highlighted the league's role in nurturing young talent, calling it a "big platform" for emerging players to share dressing rooms with top stars. "Performing in the PSL grabs the attention of selectors and management — there's no doubt about that."

Hassan, who had a strong comeback in domestic cricket earlier, vowed to maintain his form. "I recently performed well in the National T20 Cup and will try to keep that momentum. This PSL is important for me as I aim to make a comeback to the national team and as Karachi Kings team, we will do our best to bring Karachi cricket fans back to the stadium.

The PSL begins on the 11th of this month, with Karachi Kings set to play their first match on the 12th against Multan Sultans.