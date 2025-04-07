Prince Harry 'bitten off more than he can chew' in new feud

Prince Harry has "bitten off more than he can chew" by getting into a feud with Sentebale chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka, per an expert.

The feud erupted when Harry, Sentebale co-founder Prince Seeiso and the board of trustees of the charity resigned from their posts after demanding resignation from Chandauka.

In a statement, Harry and Seeiso claimed that trustees had fallen out with the chairwoman. Chandauka then hit back, claiming the charity was ridden with "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir".

Now the Sun's royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, says Harry’s latest row is with a person with credibility.

Speaking on Hello!'s A Right Royal podcast, he said, "Many people have not been able to kind of hit back at Harry. I think he may have bitten off a bit more than he can chew with her (Ms Chandauka).”

"I think she's on these rare occasions where anyone can say anything about Harry and Meghan, and they always do, but it's one of those rare occasions where you think, hang on, this is actually a credible person who has given their side of the story and what's why I think it's more powerful," he added.