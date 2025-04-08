Nick Jonas gives insights into sweet family moments with daughter Malti

Nick Jonas is enjoying quality time with his family in New York.

In a recent chat with People at the opening night of his Broadway musical The Last Five Years, the 32-year-old singer talked about his time with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

"She loves being in New York and I think this time for us as a family has been wonderful," Jonas told the oulet.

"We're so used to being in 10 different cities in 10 different days. And so to be in one place and have this time together has been really nice," the father-of-one noted.

Jonas added that he and Priyanka are navigating their busy lives with Malti and try their best to spend time with their daughter as much as possible.

"We've been exploring a bit and keeping her active and busy," the proud dad said. "We're both obviously busy parents, but we've been finding time to spend time as a family and connect amidst our crazy schedules and it's been lovely."

It is pertinent to mention that Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 in India and welcomed Malti Marie on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy.