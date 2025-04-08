King Charles dismisses health worries with latest move

King Charles has dismissed health scare with his latest move with Queen Camilla as the royal couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary.

The monarch on Monday began a state visit to Italy in which he will address parliament and tour the Colosseum, although an audience with Pope Francis was postponed over the pontiff´s ill health, according to AFP.

The report says the four-day trip comes 10 days after King Charles, 76, was briefly admitted to hospital after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Camilla, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary while in Rome, touched down at the capital´s Ciampino Airport at around 5:20 pm (1720 GMT).

They descended from the aeroplane in bright sunshine onto a red carpet, and were greeted by dignitaries and a guard of honour. The king waved and smiled as the royals were driven away.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also released a big statement as they arrived in Italy.

They said, “As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!.”

Moreover, King Charles is also undergoing cancer treatment.



