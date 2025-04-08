UAE residents to get four Eid ul Adha holidays likely starting from June 6

Muslims greet each other after offering Eid ul Adha prayers. - Reuters/File

Eid ul Adha, one of the most auspicious festivals in the Islamic calendar, is anticipated to fall on Friday, June 6 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as per this week's astronomical forecasts released by the Emirates Astronomy Society.

The crescent moon which marks the beginning of the month of Dhu al Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar, is expected to be visible on May 27. This makes May 28 the first day of the month, reported Gulf News.

Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al Jarwan made the announcement.

Moreover, he noted that the crescent will appear at 07:02am UAE time on May 27 and will remain visible for approximately 38 minutes after sunset, allowing for its likely sighting that evening.

If the astronomical forecast hold, the Day of Arafah, a day of fasting and reflection observed on the 9th of Dhu al Hijjah, will fall on Thursday, June 5. This will be then followed by Eid ul Adha on Friday, June 6.

The break for Arafah Day and Eid ul Adha spans from the 9th to the 12th of Dhu al Hijjah (Islamic year 1445 AH) in line with the UAE's public holiday calendar. This will be equivalent to four days of public holidays.

However, if Eid ul Adha indeed falls on a Friday, UAE residents are expected to enjoy an extended break, with Thursday and Friday declared as official holidays and Saturday and Sunday as part of the regular weekend.

This will result in a four-day weekend across the country.

It is also important to note that as with all Islamic holidays, the exact date of Eid ul Adha is subject to the official moon sighting, which may shift the date by a day.

The start of Dhu al Hijjah would be delayed to May 29 if the crescent is not visible on May 27, making Eid ul Adha fall on Saturday, June 7 instead of Friday.

The public holiday would still span four days — from Saturday through Tuesday in that case too but would not align as neatly with the weekend.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” commemorates the Qur’anic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.