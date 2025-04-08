Photo: Jessica Biel enjoys John Cena company amid Justin Timberlake marital woes?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s marriage is reportedly hanging by a thread.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actress has shifted focus on her career after facing multiple disappointments by Justin Timberlake.

Giving more insights into Jessica’s new career engagements, a source addressed that she has been enjoying the company of John Cena at the sets of upcoming flick, Matchbox.

"She's got an exciting movie she's working on," adding, "that's taking her to exotic places like Budapest and Morocco.”

"She loves hanging out with John, and Justin seems like a wimp in comparison, though she would never tell Justin that,” they added.

"After talking to Justin, she's only too glad to get back to work," the source remarked in conclusion.

These findings were supported by another report from the same outlet which stated about Jessica, “She’s having fun on set and enjoying hanging out with her co-stars.”

“They’re leading separate lives at this point and Justin can’t handle it,” they even added.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “He’s not handling the distance well at all.”